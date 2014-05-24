Jay Z & Beyoncé Are A No-Show At KimYe’s Wedding Dinner [PHOTOS]

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were surrounded by family and loved ones at their grandiose wedding dinner in Versailles, but two notable faces were absent — friends Jay Z and Beyoncé.
Sources inside the party tell TMZ, everyone was talking about how Bey and Jay failed to show … but they could still make the wedding ceremony tomorrow in Florence.
Other than that, we’re told the wedding dinner was magical — starting with the food … one source tells us, “It was all French stuff. Pretty much everything was truffled.” But the best part … we’re told the jars of caviar with blini were other-worldly.
We’re told the party was cocktail style … lots of mingling … and of course, there was a roving magician … but not just any roving magician … Kimye hired David Blaine.
And if that wasn’t awesome enough … we’re told Lana Del Rey actually performed THREE songs.
Just incredible. And it’s only Day One.
