Tyga, Big Sean Share KimYe Wedding Pictures [PHOTOS]

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian finally got hitched yesterday (May 24). Photos have been scarce, but some are trickling thanks to what looks like a photo booth set up at the reception at Fort Belvedere in Florence, Italy.

Reportedly the entire wedding was video taped, which many are speculating is why Jay Z and Beyoncé were not in attendance. Nevertheless, guests Big Sean and Tyga (as well as Chrissy Teigen, shared photos of the newlywed couple that they took in the photo booth.

So until the reality tv episode of this extravagant wedding airs, check out some candid pic in the gallery.

UPDATED: Jaden Smith wore a crazy outfit (see last page). Also, Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) sighting! That is all.

