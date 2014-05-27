Raekwon ft. Akon – “Call Of Duty” [LISTEN]

Raekwon has been on a tear as of late that continues today with “Call Of Duty,” an Akon-assisted track from his long-awaited F.I.L.A. (Fly International Luxurious Art) LP.

The army-themed record is the aforementioned project’s lead single. The Chef makes it clear that the Wu-Tang Clan and it’s affiliates are always armed and ready for battle. But this doesn’t come without a fair share of braggadocio on the veteran rapper’s part. Akon assists with a chorus that tip-toes somewhere between gritty and triumphant due to his vocal tone.

Raewkon is readying his F.I.L.A. album for a 2014 release. Stay tuned for more information on when it’ll hit retailers, but catch “Call Of Duty” below in the meantime. Give us your thoughts on the song in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram