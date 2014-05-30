Common ft. Vince Staples – “Kingdom” [LISTEN]

The socioeconomic conditions and well-documented violent trends in Chicago have inspired much of Common’s new material, and that remains the same on his highly anticipated single “Kingdom,” featuring Vince Staples.

The veteran MC returns with the full song following a cinematic trailer yesterday. Triumphant in sound due to a choir sample, Com Sense delves into the intricacies of street life with hypothetical tales of murder, poverty and the drug trade attracts those with lesser funds. Staples assists, but his testimony sounds like it comes from a very authentic place — a life that he’s still got ties to in his native Long Beach.

“Kingdom” will appear on Common’s upcoming Nobody’s Smiling LP, due to release some time this year. Though Staple hails from the West Coast, recent behind the scenes photos infer that the Chi-Town MC has involved hometown artists in his project somehow.

Stream Common’s new cut below. Lookout for a Hype Williams-directed visual for the record sooner than later as well.

