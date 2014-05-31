KimYe Shop At A Luxury Boutique In Prague [PHOTOS]

Now that the initial wedding bliss is over, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are left to their own devices to live out their lifestyle of the rich and famous.

Team KimYe is still out in Europe honeymooning while their bridal parties have resumed normal living. The couple browsed around the Czech Republic capital and were spotted shopping at a luxury boutique with price tags in the range of “If-you-have-to-ask-you-can’t-afford.”

Kanye populated himself amongst autograph and selfie seekers and Kim just silently milled through the sea of paparazzi.

To say that they are the world’s most popular celebrity couple is an understatement to say the least. Their wedding photo recently broke the Instagram record for likes.

Check out Kimye’s adventure in Prague in the gallery.

—

Photos: WENN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32Next page »