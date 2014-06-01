Chance The Rapper Tosses First Pitch At Chicago White Sox Game [VIDEO]

Chance The Rapper is a relative new jack in the Rap game but he’s already trumped 50 Cent in something. The Chi-Town product threw out the first pitch at a Chicago White Sox game and it went much, much better than 50’s attempt.

It all went down Friday, May 30 at US Cellular Field as Chicago White Sox was set to play the San Diego Padres. The toss didn’t exactly have any heat behind it, nor was it a strike, but the XXL Freshman’s throw made it to the general vicinity of home plate.

Check out the footage below.

[H/T Fake Shore Drive]

—

Photo: Instagram