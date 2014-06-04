50 Cent Announces Upcoming G-Unit Album [VIDEO]

G-Unit have rolling momentum in the days following their Summer Jam reunion. But this in more than an additional 15-minutes of fame, as 50 Cent revealed that the collective will deliver a proper album this year.

Reports the Urban Daily:

Having reunited with G-Unit this past weekend at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and dropping his latest album, “Animal Ambition,” 50 Cent is having quite a busy week. While on his press run, 50 Cent stopped by Fox 29 Philadelphia’s Good Day morning show and answered the question many fans have been wondering since Sunday night: Can we expect a new project from G-Unit? According to 50, the reunited supergroup are currently working on an album and it is expected to be released later on this year in November. The leading man did not mention a title, however, he did speak on his pitching fail and also his new Starz TV series, “Power.”

Hear 50 Cent speak in the clip below, and for more on the story, visit The Urban Daily

—

Photo: YouTube