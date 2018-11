Kanye West and Kim Kardashian tied the knot on May 24, and true fans know that the Chicago rapper and producer has had the beautiful reality star in his sights for years. Looking at the newly minted Mrs. West and her impressive curves, it’s not hard to guess some of the reasons why Yeezy made the choice he did.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31Next page »