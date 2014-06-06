Slowbucks Investigating 50 Cent For Chain-Snatching Incident [VIDEO]

Today we learn that Slowbucks will be investigating 50 Cent and his crew for the “alleged” chain-snatching incident that occurred on-stage during 50′s Summer Jam set.

According to AllHipHop, the investigation aims to prove 50 Cent was trying to lessen the competition, what Slow and his lawyer describe as an attempt at “brand dilution.”

Bostany Law Firm alleges that the motivation behind the chain-snatching attack was to stop Slowbucks’ brand from flourishing, adding that Fif lied to Angie Martinez during his interview on June 4.

“They know he is the founder of Slowbucks, the #1 urban brand on the rise today. They want to hurt that brand and they are trying to hurt that brand we are going to put and end to that. We’re here, I’m a Trademark attorney, I’m a copyright attorney and I fight unfair competition […] I heard 50′s interview on [Hot] 97 by Angie, who did an excellent job. Questioning him and I heard his responses and his demeanor. If you look at him he says ‘oh I was looking at the crowd.’ I didn’t know what was going on behind me. I was happy that day.’ But if you look at him when he’s telling that story, he doesn’t look happy. He doesn’t look like he want to talk about it. If you look at the videos, every single one, whether he’s the one picking up the chain or not is irrelevant. His body is facing what’s going on and the he turns around, in the middle of it all, and faces the crowd.”

Bostany claims that this isn’t about money, but about sending a message. It seems like a stretch, 50 orchestrating this kind of attack… but what do you think? Peep the footage of the incident that took place at Summer Jame 2014. Sound off in the comments.

