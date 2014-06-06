50 Cent Channels Inner Villain In Malefiftycent Farce [Video]

50 Cent did more than promote his Animal Ambition album during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday (June 5). After a prompt from Jimmy Kimmel, the rapper displayed his acting chops in a hilarious remake of Disney’s Maleficent.

It was only fitting for Fif to play the villain (Angelina Jolie’s part in the film), nor was the aforementioned title any longer acceptable. His version was appropriately titled Malefiftycent, an even more laughable moment in the brief clip. And here’s the kicker — the faux film’s tagline is “Get Witch or Die Tryin’.”

“I did a big one…. a real big one,” said 50 Cent in a statement prefacing the trailer. “This one ain’t going to no red box.”

His words usher in the clip, which can be streamed below. Hit the following page to see a behind the scenes picture of 50 Cent in costume.

