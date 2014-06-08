Usher: Justin Bieber Is “Unequivocally Not A Racist”

Although he previously ducked any questions about Justin Bieber and his N-word singing, Usher issued a statement about the videos that have appeared of the singer using the slur, and believes the Biebs is no racist, just a maker of poor decisions.

Yesterday (June 7), Usher posted a picture on Instagram of him and Bieber and the caption contained his makeshift statement.

At my core, I am a person that supports growth and understands without judgement, that growth often comes as a result of pain and continues effort. As I have watched Justin Bieber navigate difficult waters as a young man, I can tell you that he hasn’t always chosen the path of his greatest potential, but he is unequivocally not a racist. What he was 5 years ago was a naive child who did not understand the negative power and degradation that comes from playing with racial slurs. What he is now is a young man faced with an opportunity to become his best self, an example to the millions of kids that follow him to not make the same mistakes.

That’s all good, but there is no mention in Usher’s note that Bieber is signed to his record label, thus he is making a whole lot of money off of the singer, though.

Tell us what you think of Usher’s stance in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram