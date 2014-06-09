Kim Kardashian Gives Kanye West Yeezus Birthday Cake [Photos]

Yesterday (June 8), was Kanye West‘s birthday and Kim Kardashian gave her hubby an epic birthday cake. Said dessert was shaped like the “Yeezus” tour artwork.

Kardashian also shared a photo her and West sharing a kiss at their wedding along with the caption, “Happy Birthday to my husband and best friend in the entire world! You have changed my life in more ways than you know! The way you look at life inspires me! I love you so much!!!”

Isn’t that sweet. West was in Austin this weekend performing at X Games Austin.

Check out the cake and wedding pic in the following pages.

—

Photos: Instagram

