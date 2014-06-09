André 3000 Confirms Solo Album In The Works [Photos]

André 3000, one half of the eclectic duo Outkast, was spotted simply being a fan at the 2014 Governors Ball Festival in New York City less than 24 hours after demolishing the the main stage on Friday night (June 6). And Hip-Hop Wired got word that his solo album is in the works.

As fate would have it, yours truly happened to run into the usually covert MC in a media area pegged the “Freeloaders Lounge” just before the avant-garde rocker Jack White — 3000 called the former White Stripes guitarist his “hero” — was set to hit the stage on Saturday night.

Though Three Stacks declined a formal interview, as he was alongside his son, Seven Benjamin, and two others, we did have a brief conversation about his highly anticipated solo album. André 3000 confirmed that he was indeed working on new music, but was in no rush to release it, as these things take time and precision. After a joke from a fellow member of media who said, “I’ll believe it when I hear it,” 3000 replied with a laugh and simply nodded.

In the case of André 3000’s not-quite Detox level LP, any positive news is good news. Let’s cross our fingers in hopes that we’ll hear that project before the next lifetime (no pun intended). But in the meantime, peep a photo of the Atlanta native speaking with Chance The Rapper on the following pages.

Photo: Instagram

