Childish Gambino & Chance The Rapper To Release Collaborative EP [Video]

An energetic set by Childish Gambino was one of the highlights of the 2014 Governors Ball Festival. Riddled with live renditions of fan-favorite songs from his Camp and Because The Internet albums and a cameo from André 3000 in the photo pit, the performance also included a guest appearance from Chance The Rapper, who spit his unreleased verse from “The Worst Guys.”

According to Bino, the Save Money rapper’s role was limited to the chorus on the original because he didn’t forward his verse in time. “Some of these hoes just want to Instagram me/ You out here tryna win, you an insta-grammy/ Instant pancakes in the morning/ Aunt Jemima try to Andre Benjamin me,” Chance rhymed.

“now that chance finally released his verse on ‘worst guys’, maybe he can hurry up and finish the rest of our EP,” Gambino tweeted following the performance.

Though this was the first time Chance performed the verse was over the Because The Internet cut, it wasn’t the first time fans heard these bars. Earlier this year, the Chicago native premiered an unreleased cut featuring the same lyrics that he called “really important” and is rumored to feature J. Cole. Who knows what that means for a proper remix of “The Worst Guys.” But on a brighter note, fans could receive new music from Gambino and Chano very soon.

