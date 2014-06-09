Hustle Gang ft. T.I., B.o.B & Spodee – “Chosen” [Video]

When T.I. isn’t flooding the Internets with new solo material, he’s doing the same with his Hustle Gang clique. The Kang’s powers unite with B.o.B and Spodee in the visual for a new track called “Chosen.”

The Hustle Gang trio throw on their best fits for a lavish soiree, but this doesn’t happen without a little reflections. Their success has afforded the bunch their fair share of detractors, which Bobby Ray addresses in the song’s chorus. “I don’t do much talking, let the money do it for me/ And I don’t need no promo, cause the haters do it for me,” he chants.

PhillyFlyBoy directed the clip.

Stay tuned for more music from Hustle Gang throughout the remainder of the year, including T.I.’s long-awaited Paperwork LP. Stream the video for “Chosen” below.

Photo: YouTube