Drake Unveils “Houston Appreciation Weekend” Collection [Photos]

Drake has cooked up an apparel collection to accompany his first-ever “Houston Appreciation Weekend” and unveiled it just as he’s set to invade Texas’ largest city.

Any longtime fan of the OVO rapper knows how important his time living in H-Town was to him reaching unforeseen levels in his career. Comprised of five t-shirts and a pair of hats, the clothing is inspired by the local music culture. From purple coloring that represents the promethazine culture to imagery of deceased legends Pimp C and DJ Screw, as well as Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince, it’s safe to say that fans of Houston’s Hip-Hop culture should take heed and spend dough.

The clothing will be available on the October’s Very Own webstore and exclusively carried at the HAW pop-up shop, which will be open at Premium Goods from June 13 to June 15. Hit the jump to see flicks of the collection.

[via October’s Very Own]

—

Photo: OVO

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »