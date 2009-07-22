Jay Z Set To Hand Deliver The Blueprint 3

Jay-Z’s not taking any chances. A London paper is reporting that Jigga will hand deliver his highly anticipated, The BluePrint 3, to Atlantic Records in London. The Daily Six claims that Hov will do so to avoid it getting leaked online. Numerous celebrities haven’t been so lucky, most recently Fabolous, who’s Loso’s Way was leaked in early July. The supposed delivery is scheduled to take place next week.

Hov made headlines Tuesday denying any involvement with Chris Brown not performing at the BET awards. In an interview with British radio personality, Tim Westwood, Jigga said:

“That’s the silliest rumor I ever heard. You know me right? By the way no one’s asked me this. You asked me this first, you can send it around the world and stunt on everybody. I was really sitting back and watching all those suckas comment…cause you don’t comment on rumors. I’m watching the whole time like look at them…that’s just so silly. Let me categorically deny that. That’s not even my style. If I gotta problem with Chris Brown, I gotta problem with Chris Brown. I haven’t said anything…I haven’t said anything live or behind the scenes. I don’t agree with what he did and that’s it. That’s the end of it. But as far as not letting him perform on the BET awards, that’s just ridiculous that’s stupid. That’s a sucka move and I wouldn’t do it…and people commenting on rumors is a sucka move.”

He then continued, finally addressing The Game, who’s been taking shots at him for weeks. He blows him off and mocks him saying:

“ Ooooh you hurt my feelings…..Tell groupie to get over it!”

Jay’s next single will be “Run This Town” featuring Rihanna and Kanye West.