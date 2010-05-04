Hot 97 Announces Summer Jam Lineup; Drake, Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane To Perform

As summer time quickly approaches, New York radio station Hot 97 is announcing the lineup for their annual Summer Jam concert.

The station’s yearly showcase that brings out acts from across the country will take place June 6th at the New Meadowlands Sports Complex.

Hot 97 has announced Usher as the headliner for the show alongside an onslaught of performers in Hip-Hop and R&B.

Young Money’s dynamic duo, Drake and Nicki Minaj will perform along with Nicki’s former So Icey affiliate, Gucci Mane.

Mane is expected to make his return to music on the Summer Jam stage since serving a stint in jail for probation violation.

Also set to perform are Rick Ross, Fabolous, Julez Santana, DJ Khaled, Ludacris, Trey Songz and Reflections Eternal (Talib Kweli and Hi-Tek).

The event has been known however to bring surprise acts to the stage.

In 2001, Jay-Z brought out Michael Jackson and just last year Jay surprised the crowd and debuted his track “Death of Autotune (D.O.A.).”

