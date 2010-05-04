Steve Harvey Foundation Raises Over $1 Million At First Annual Gala With The Help Of Denzel Washington [Pics]

Steve Harvey, the esteemed comedian, radio host and author hosted his 1st Annual Steve Harvey Foundation Gala to support the Steve Harvey Mentoring Weekend for Young Men.

Working alongside Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, Harvey gave recognition to Academy Award winning actor Denzel Washington and his wife Pauletta Washington for their good works.

To the surprise of the crowd Washington and his spouse paid homage to their friend’s efforts to empower the lives of young men by donating $1 million to the cause.

Speaking on his friends’ surprise gift, Steve says he and his wife Marjorie weren’t shocked at the donation. Rather it’s something to expect from the couple that shares in the spirit of generosity.

“I am stunned but at the same time I’m not because this gift exemplifies Denzel and Pauletta. Giving comes real easy to them and although that’s surprising to a lot of people, its not surprising to us. Marjorie and I are so grateful and will use this money in the spirit it has been given – to change the lives of young men around the world.”



Harvey’s Mentoring Weekend for Young Men brings out adolescent boys from the across the country including New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Tampa, Washington DC, Charlotte, Detroit, Philadelphia, New Orleans and Shreveport.

In its inception in 2009, Harvey brought out 100 teenage boys and their guardians from around the country to his ranch in Dallas for weekend of mentoring and support.

Attendees to the gala included Common, Sherri Shepherd and Toni Braxton who performed while helping raise $1.3 million in support of the cause.

Sponsored by Neiman Marcus, Neiman Marcus Charitable Funds and Essence Magazine, this inaugural affair also honored the incredible life of Geoffrey Canada of the Harlem Children’s Zone and Pam El of State Farm Insurance for their commitment to mentoring.

Steve and Marjorie Harvey

Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and Steve Harvey

The View’s Sherri Shepherd and rapper/actor Common