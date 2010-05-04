Gucci Mane Follows Nicki Minaj & Fires Waka Flocka’s Mother As Manager, Launches New Label From Jail

Although Gucci Mane is still incarcerated in a Georgia prison, he’s making business moves to further his career.

Gucci Mane is announcing that he’s fired his manager, the CEO of So Icey/ Mizay Entertainment Debrah Antney.

As previously reported Antney is the mother of Waka Flocka Flame and was recently fired from her managerial position by Nicki Minaj.

Continuing in that trend, Gucci’s also parted ways with Hitt Afta Hitt Enterprises’ Johnnie Cabbell who served as his booking agent.

Both Antney and Cabbell are facing lawsuits in connection to booking shows for the rapper and taking advance money knowing that Gucci would not be in attendance.

Moving past his former ties Gucci has signed an exclusive management deal with First Avenue Management, Inc., and is bringing on board powerhouse agency CAA, the company responsible for booking Usher, Justin Bieber and Anthony Hamilton.

Gucci is also announcing the official launch of his label 1017 Brick Squad Records, Inc which is prepping new releases from Gucci, Waka Flocka Flame and Brick Squad, a super group consisting of Gucci Mane, Wacka Flocka and OJ Da Juiceman.

Gucci will serve as President and CEO of the label in addition to being the marquee artist.

Speaking on his business moves in a press release, Gucci says that once he’s released from confinement it will be officially his time to shine.