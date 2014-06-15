Rick Rubin Is Working On New Kanye West Album

Storied producer Rick Rubin is working on Kanye West‘s new album. The Def Jam Records founder confirmed that he is again collaborating with Yeezy during an interview with Zane Lowe.

Reports NME:

Rubin previously helped produce the 2013 album ‘Yeezus’ and confirmed that recording on a follow up has begun while chatting to BBC Radio 1’s Zane Lowe as part of a special interview which will be broadcast in four parts (Monday – Thursday) next week. Rubin discusses his previous time spent with the rapper and also confirms that he is “looking at vocal ideas,” for a new release.



“There were loads of great ideas and there were many many tracks and we listened to everything together,” said Rubin on his first listen of the ‘Yeezus’ demos. “He originally came over and said ‘I wanna come play you my new album’ and I thought we’d be listening to a finished album. Then we listened to about three hours of music, most of which didn’t have vocals, and at the end I was like ‘wow, so what’s it gonna be?’ I’m thinking it’s a year away and he was like ‘well, I’m putting it out in like 5-6 weeks’.

West first revealed plans to release a new album in late 2013, and some details have already emerged.

Having Rick Rubin in pocket is certainly a great sign. Let us know what you think in the comments.

