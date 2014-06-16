The Game – “Bigger Than Me” [Listen]

The Game held no punches on his new single, “Bigger Than Me.” Premiered by DJ Envy, the cut features aggressive commentary from the Compton native.

“I came in with Ye, Jeezy, and boss a$$ ni**as/ Yo Freshman cover a whole bunch of soft a$$ ni**as,” Game raps. It’s unclear if is gripe is with XXL or a particular Freshman pick — he’s previously beefed with 2014 class member Lil Durk. Honestly, who knows where his issues with the publication or the Freshman class stems from, but it birthed a pretty ill cut.

Hear The Game deliver grizzly rhymes on “Bigger Than Me” below. Share your opinions on the track in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram