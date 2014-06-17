Kanye West Continues Shading Jay Z’s Name During Bonnaroo 2014 Set [VIDEO]

Kanye West and Jay Z have formed a strong musical alliance over the years, but it appears there’s still some growing tension between the pair of megastars. Fans have noted before that Yeezy has been omitting Hov’s name out of his performances, and the curious trend continued during West’s Bonnaroo 2014 set.

West was especially animated over the weekend during his Bonnaroo set, and according to most accounts he delivered an impassioned set. West wasn’t a fan fave of the festival in 2008 after he was late, and addressed that matter in a pre-show speech in his usual fashion. But what sites like Consequence of Sound and others have noted is that West once more failed to speak his The Throne partner’s name on a song, this time the track being Cruel Summer‘s “Cold.”

Of course, the glaring no-show of Jay Z and wife Beyoncé at West’s and Kim Kardashian’s wedding made for plenty of media fodder and fan speculation. Kris Jenner offered a brief revelation as to why the Carters skipped her famous daughter’s wedding, and gossip publications point to the filming of Keeping Up With The Kardashians as a reason they avoided the affair.

Truth is, nobody really knows what’s going on with Kanye and Jay except those two. But if the rift is true, it could be one of the most explosive developments in Hip-Hop in quite some time.

Check out a clip from the good folks at REVOLT of Kanye West’s preamble before his Bonnaroo 2014 performance.

—

Photo: Revolt