Dame Dash & Cam’ron Are Opening A Restaurant In Brooklyn [Photos]

Not quite the reunion we’d imagine, but Dame Dash and Cam’ron are indeed doing business together again. This time, their joint venture is one that lives in the culinary world.

Dame and Killa Cam are stepping outside of music and looking to open a Mediterranean restaurant in Brooklyn called “Dish.” The announcement came via Dame’s Instagram account, before he posted a picture of him and Cam’ron in the kitchen.

The restaurant will be located on 65 Washington St. (DUMBO) Brooklyn, New York. No news yet on the official grand opening. See pics on the following pages.

