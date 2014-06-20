Marsha Ambrosius ft. Dr. Dre – “Stronger” [Listen]

Grammy nominated songstress Marsha Ambrosius’ phenomenal talent is enough to anticipate her upcoming Friends & Lovers LP, but those who need some extra incentive to care should know that the legendary Dr. Dre was very involved in creating the work. The duo actually connected on her new single “Stronger.”

Hip-Hop fans will recognize that the track dons the same Shelly Manne sample used to create Jeru the Damaja’s classic record “Come Clean.” That pretty much ensures that the percussion is A1, while it’s already expected that Ambrosius kills it on the vocal tip. The Doctor assists with a solid verse to jumpstart the cut.

Friends & Lovers hits retailers on July 15. Before then, get an earful of “Stronger,” featuring Dr. Dre below.

Photo: Instagram