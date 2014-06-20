2 Chainz – “Flexin On My Baby Mama” [Video]

2 Chainz returns with more content to support his FreeBase EP. This time “Flexin On My Baby Mama” receives a proper visual treatment.

Child support woes are of no consequence to the Hair Weave Killer, who chants, “I take care of my kids, but I’m flexin’ on my baby mama,” proudly. The clip only supports that stunting is indeed a habit for the Atlanta native. The rapper occupies some luxury vehicles, while garbed in, well, multiple chains alongside his partner in rhyme Cap 1.

Peep the video for 2 Chainz’s “Flexin On My Baby Mama,” produced by DJ Paul, K.O.M & Twhy, below. Share your thoughts about the cut in the comments section.

—

Photo: YouTube