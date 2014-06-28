G-Unit – “Don’t Tell ‘Em (Remix)” [Listen]

G-Unit are preparing a mixtape and an album to release this year. But in the meantime, the collective return with a new freestyle to whet appetites and keep their name buzzing.

50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, Young Buck, and Kidd Kidd join forces on Jeremih’s DJ Mustard-produced summer heater “Don’t Tell ‘Em.” Prior to this release, the rappers structured a majority of their post-reunion popularity around releasing freestyles on street tracks and anthems like HS87’s “Grindin My Whole Life” and Drake’s “0-100.”

Stream G-Unit’s “Don’t Tell ‘Em (Remix)” below.

