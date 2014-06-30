Chris Brown ft. Usher & Rick Ross – “New Flame” [Listen]

Chris Brown gave the long-awaited performance that fans were awaiting last night at the 2014 BET Awards. But he delivered a treat to the Internets in a song titled “New Flame,” featuring Usher and Rick Ross.

This record isn’t quite new, because it was initially heard in March of this year and featured only the MMG head honcho at the time. The addition of Ursher gives the track a third point of view, but doesn’t overshadow Brown. Credit that to the “Loyal” singer’s chorus, which is monotonous at times, but is easily memorable after a few listens.

“New Flame” will supposedly appear on Brown’s upcoming album, X, due to release later this year. Stream the cut below, and be sure to let us know if it’s dope or not in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram