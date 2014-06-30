The Game ft. Too Short, Problem, AV & Eric Bellinger – “Or Nah” [Listen]

There’s something undeniable about uptempo West Coast tracks that drop in the summer. For instance, The Game provides a little something to two-step to called “Or Nah,” a bouncy cut featuring Too Short, Problem, AV, and Eric Bellinger.

“Said my life is like a movie ni**a, f*ckin everyday,” the Compton rapper chants at the beginning of the cut. Needless to say that the collective’s bars are sexually charged. But their messaging comes across a lot smoother because of Bellinger’s buttery smooth crooning.

It’s unclear what’s to become of “Or Nah,” but it could about on The Game’s Blood Moon: Year Of The Wolf compilation LP, which will promote his Blood Money imprint. Fans can expect that project release in this September and The Documentary 2 to follow January 2015 if all goes as planned.

Stream “Or Nah” below.

