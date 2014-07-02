Chris Brown Reps Bloods Gang At Nightclub [Video]

We’re hopeful, that even after so many f*ck ups, Chris Brown can still get on the right track and really fulfill his maximum career potential. But we’re having a hard time believing that gang-banging is going to help him reach those upper echelons.

According to TMZ footage, Breezy is clearly seen throwing up The Bloods sign and giving a verbal shout to a specific set (the Fruit Town Piru of Compton, CA) at the same club he was carried out of for getting pissy drunk.

It’s been reported that before the “Loyal” singer went to jail, he was tagging “Fruits Piru” in Hawaii and housing several Fruits Piru gang members.

Let’s just hope he takes a liking to the straight and narrow path. Peep thug nasty in the video below.

