Jay Electronica Chimes In On Chuck D Vs. Hot 97 Beef Via Twitter [Photos]

Jay Electronica‘s on-again, off-again Twitter presence is always worth noting when he does decide to speak to the masses electronically. After not tweeting for a few months, Jay Electrolysis spoke on the Chuck D vs. Hot 97 issue, Lyor Cohen and more.

Jay was active earlier this morning on Twitter, opening his first series of tweets with a greeting to those observing the Islamic holy period of Ramadan. Shortly after, however, the New Orleans rapper unleashed a tirade of tweets towards Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg regarding the clash between the DJ and the Public Enemy front man.

“Oh yeah, @Rosenbergradio you owe Mr. Chuck D and apology and we are gonna see to it that he gets it. Publicly,” fired off Jay in the first salvo of tweets. He followed with, “The days of no accountability and everyone out here just free willying is over.”

Jay endured some brutal replies from followers trying to dig back at him for not dropping the project he’s promised for some time. However, Jay never responded to the insults and instead return to his normal silent routine.

Check out the tweets from Jay Electronica regarding the Chuck D vs. Hot 97 issue below.

