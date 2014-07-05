G-Unit Deliver 2 More Freestyles [Listen]

The early allure of G-Unit’s reunion has pretty much subsided at this point, so it’s all up to the collective to deliver quality music. As fans await a proper batch of new material, 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, Young Buck, and Kidd Kidd return with two more freestyles.

Chris Brown’s “Loyal” and YG’s “Who Do You Love?” were their beats of choice this time around. The latter features a shot at Slow Bucks. The hatchet clearly hasn’t been buried.

Stream G-Unit’s “Loyal” freestyle below. Peep their bars on “Who Do You Love?” on the next page.

