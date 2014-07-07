B.o.B ft. Sevyn Streeter – “Swing My Way” [Listen]

Because of the oft-machismo attitude and a hush culture around ghostwriting and co-songwriting, it’s easy to understand why Hip-Hop doesn’t produce as many cover records as other musical genres. But here we have B.o.B’s “Swing My Way,” featuring Sevyn Streeter.

It’s no secret that the Atlanta native has no fear of breaking the mold. This time, he returns with a remake of KP & Envyi’s 90s classic “Shorty Swing My Way” with some assistance from his Atlantic records label mate. Backed by the uptempo production that So So Def crafted at the time, the rapping-singing duo trade verses the are sexually charged.

“Swing My Way” will appear on Bobby Ray’s upcoming No Genre Pt. 2 mixtape, due to release July 9. Stream the cut below.

—

Photo: Instagram