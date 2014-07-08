Kid Ink ft. Chris Brown, French Montana, Yo Gotti, Tyga & Lil Bibby – “Main Chick (Remix)” [Listen]

When you have a DJ Mustard smash hit, there is absolutely no reason to not to have a remix. Especially where there are a gang of rappers whose calculated flow would mesh perfectly with Hip-Hop’s reigning beatmaker’s grooves.

Kid Ink knows when to keep to extend the life span of a good single and with Tyga and Chris Brown down to go another round, he spins his compass and finds representatives of every corner of rap’s geographical map to make the “Main Chick (Remix)” a winner in every dance floor across the country.

French Montana steps up for the East to talk slick money jargon while Lil Bibby becomes the ambassador for the Midwest with his no-nonsense gangsterisms. With Tyga rocking for the West (and the same verse as the original), that leaves Yo Gotti to score one for the South to complete the circle.

Hell, if the summer bodes well for this number, this will be known as the original come autumn. Sidechicks, the time to come up is now.

Spin the “Main Chick (Remix)” below and check out Kid Ink’s My Own Lane on iTunes now.

—

Photo: Facebook/Kid Ink