Jay Z Engineer Chauncey Mahan Suing For Co-Ownership Of Roc Nation Copyrights

Just when you thought the drama between former Roc-A-Fella engineer Chauncey Mahan and Jay Z had died down, the lawsuit paperwork has been filed.

To briefly recap: Mahan was accused of trying to extort and hoard master recordings from the glory days of Roc-A-Fella and even had his name dragged through the mud by Just Blaze.

He then spoke to Hip-Hop Wired to clear his name and even offered us visual proof that Def Jam A&R Lenny S. acknowledged his innocence.

Now in a complete 180°, he’s getting the courts involved to claim what he feels is rightfully his.

Via TMZ:

Chauncey Mahan claims in a new lawsuit — obtained by TMZ — he was the sound engineer who was one of the first masters of Pro Tools production software and was instrumental in creating the sound for a number of Roc-A-Fella’s biggest releases, including The Life and Times of S. Carter and The Dynasty album. TMZ broke the story … Jay Z and Roc Nation filed an extortion police report earlier this year, claiming Chauncey was holding boxes of master recordings hostage … demanding $100,000 for the music. Jay Z set up a sting operation where his people met Chancey at a storage facility in the San Fernando Valley, and unbeknownst to him the LAPD was there and seized the boxes. Cops still have them. Chauncey now wants a judge to say he was so essential to the creation of the music … he’s a co-owner of the copyright. As such, it would give him the right to get the masters back. It’s interesting … Jay Z and Roc Nation dropped their extortion complaint against Chauncey.

