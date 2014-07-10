Kanye West Will Fart After He Rants About Capitalism At Bonnaroo

Just days ago, the ever-so long-winded Kanye West was booed off stage for his 15-minute rant at the 2014 Wireless Festival.

We may think these loquacious tirades are impromptu, but the truth is, Kanye West actually plans his performance sets to a T.

Take his upcoming Bonnaroo setlist, for instance. Courtesy of Funny or Die, we’ve got our hands on his extremely detailed layout, which includes playing a wicked catalog of music before the “Blood on the Leaves” rapper goes into another one of infamous streams of consciousness. Only this time, he’s talking some hard-core left field sh*t.

Peep the actual Kanye West setlist for Bonnaroo 2014. Believe us, this isn’t fake.

—

Photo: WENN