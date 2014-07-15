A Bloods-Affiliated Chris Brown Rides Out In Blue

We recently learned about Chris Brown’s exclusive membership with the Fruit Town Piru set of The Bloods. But being affiliated with them hasn’t stopped him from rocking the arch enemy’s color.

Brown connected with JC Customz in Bellflower, CA and dropped a sweet stack of $10,000 to turn his 2013 Lamborghini Aventador blue. A custom shade called Sky Blue, as TMZ reports. The car was totally stripped, repainted and then put back together according to the shop‘s Instagram account.

Perhaps Breezy gets a pass for not using the exact hue notoriously used by The Crips? Beats us. But let us know your thoughts in the comments after you peep his new ride below.

—

Photo: Instagram