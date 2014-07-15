Cam’ron ft. Nicki Minaj & Yummy – “So Bad” [Listen]

After revealing the artwork for his Federal Reserve EP, Cam’ron blessed fans with a pair of new records. One titled “So Bad” features Nicki Minaj and Yummy Bingham.

Premiered by Funkmaster Flex and previewed via Instagram back in June, this record is geared towards the ladies in topic matter and sonic tone. A verse from the YMCMB Barbie will draw listeners in, but the more surprising part is how a chorus from the reclusive Bingham ties everything together.

It’s unclear if “So Bad” will appear on Cam’ron’s next First Of The Month EP or his collaborative EP with A-Trak, Federal Reserve. In any case, fans can listen below.

Photo: Instagram