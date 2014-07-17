Kendrick Lamar, Wale & More Named Celeb Coaches In EBC Tourney

Each summer, The Entertainers Basketball Classic invades the streets of Harlem, inviting fans of summer league hoops and Hip-Hop alike in the process. But this year, this minds behind the tournament and LineRocket Entertainment present the EBC America Celebrity Basketball Challenge.

Hosted by Power 105.1’s Breakfast Club & DJ Clue, the event will relocate from the iconic Rucker Park to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for a day on July 27. Borough favorite Fabolous and MMG rapper Wale, as well has the recently added Kendrick Lamar and French Montana will coach teams in the tourney.

“The Entertainers Basketball Classic at Rucker Park has been a breeding ground for some of the best and authentic streetball players in the world,” says EBC Founder Greg Marius. “This Barclays Center event will take what we do everyday in the summer for 2,000 people at Rucker Park to an unimaginable level at an NBA arena.”

With Tip-off slated for 4 PM, fans will have an opportunity to see quality basketball and enjoy performances by Fab, Montana, Wale, Big Sean, and more.

Wale’s Team DMV (DC/Maryland/Virginia) will square off against Montana’s Team Montana, while Fabolous’ Team Fabolous will play Kendrick Lamar’s Team LA. The winner of each game will play in the championship game.

Find information on tickets here.

Photo: JLN Photography/WENN.com