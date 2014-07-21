12 Things We Learned In The Kanye West GQ Profile [Photos]

If Kanye West is one thing, the man is fascinatingly quotable. This trait is on full display in an interview in the August 2014 issue of GQ magazine, whose cover he also happens to grace.

Writer Zach Baron caught up with Yeezy just 10 days after his whirlwind marriage to Kim Kardashian. In the wide ranging interview, West talks his celebrity, paparazzi, fashion and a variety topics he always has an interesting opinion on. GQ went extra hard and even got West’s reaction on the specific slander the New York Post hurled his way, the fall out of walking into that street sign and Jay Z’s influence on his bars.

West also dares say that another rapper is more popular than his and talks about, and shares some lines, from a new single called “All Day.”

Check out 12 things we learned about Kanye West in his GQ profile in the following pages.

—

Photo: Patrick Demarchelier/GQ

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »