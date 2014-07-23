B.o.B On A Mission To Bring Ecko Unltd. Back [Video]

Marc Ecko’s once-dominant clothing line Ecko Unltd. doesn’t have the trendiness and pizazz of days past but it never managed to fall flat as some of the more agressively urban brands (Gino Green, we’re looking at you).

A new era is upon us and for their Fall/Holiday 2014 line, they’ve nabbed a Hip-Hop recording artist whose keen fashion sense puts him as a frontrunner of his peers.

We’re talking about B.o.B.

An excited Bobby Ray let it be known that the gear he was promoting was Rhino tough saying, “When you working with the best, you put your best foot forward.” The current ensemble has a unique twist of telling a story through the ATLien’s DNA by custom design.

Take a look at the video from the photoshoot, which should be unveiled sooner than later.

—

Photo: Ecko

