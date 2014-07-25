Nicki Minaj Tweets “Racism Is Alive And Well”

Nicki Minaj took to her Twitter account and made quite the statement tweeting, “racism is alive and well.”

In the brief discussion about a controversial issue many believe to be nonexistent, the “Pills N Potions” rapper continued, “some people have to put in work. others get to cut corners. we see it but don’t say it. welcome to the real world.”

Albeit the YMCMB lady denied the 2014 BET Award allegations aimed at dissing Iggy Azalea, could this be a case of sub-tweeting (aka, shots fired)?

Nicki Minaj ended her string of startling tweets with, “Continue to strive for GREATNESS” before MTV on Thursday (July 24) announced Iggy Azalea as the next host for the newly relaunched House of Style.

