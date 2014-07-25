The Wrap Up: Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 10 Videos Of The Week (7/25/14) [Video]

Closing out the end of a five-day work frenzy is always a gratifying experience and so is knowing that The Wrap Up: Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 10 Videos Of The Week is present to commemorate the occasion.

This week’s viewlist is 100 percent complete with popular opposite spectrums. Gangbanging comradery can be found in one slide while avant-garde fashion model shake their natural (and beautiful assets) in another. Splice in a couple of rap revolts along the way and you have an extremely balanced countdown.

As for one of the top visuals, revisiting a significant work of art in historical context can be a dicey subject, but the key to being a good artist is knowing where your strengths lie and adhering to them.

Check out all the worthwhile videos of the week in July 25 in the gallery below. The Wrap Up reigns supreme.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »