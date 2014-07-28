Childish Gambino Disses Drake, Kendrick Lamar & ScHoolboy Q In Concert [Video]

‘Tis the season to stir up trouble in Hip-Hop. And Childish Gambino has thrown down the gauntlet, á la “Control,” calling out some of today’s hottest MCs in the game.

During his show in the Down Under over the weekend, ‘Bino fired shots at Drizzy, K. Dot and ScHoolboy, mincing no words in the process.

“This n*gga think he Drake. Nah I ain’t Drake. I sing better, I do better, my sh*t’s wetter,” first spit the rapper below (0:22).

Later, an over zealous Gambino boasted about his incomparable emceeing –– this time, hurdling through several names in the process.

“I’m the best rapper, definitely Top 5. If these other rappers think they’re, they’re f*cking not alive. I cut their head off, that’s every rapper living. That’s Kendrick, that’s Drake, that’s ScHoolboy, that’s everyone. I don’t give a f*ck. I’ll f*cking kill you n*ggas. I’ll f*cking kill you n*ggas.” (2:04)

Watch below, see second clip on the following page. Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments.

