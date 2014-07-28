Azealia Banks – “Heavy Metal And Reflective” [Listen]

Newly emancipated from her label ties to Interscope Records, it’s unclear if Azealia Banks has re-signed somewhere else or if she’s still moving independently. Despite her circumstances, the rapper plans to release her long-delayed album, Broke With Expensive Taste, and returns with a new single called “Heavy Metal And Reflective” to boot.

Producer Lil Internet, who also worked with Banks on “Yung Rapunxel,” crafted the track’s galactic soundscape. The Harlem native waxes poetics with a dexterous flow. Her rhymes are laden with braggadocios lines about her boss status.

“Fight me in that borough/ If you’re thorough, then that bread flip,” Banks chants on the chorus. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. For more, stream “Heavy Metal And Reflective” below. Leave your thoughts in the comment.

Photo: Instagram