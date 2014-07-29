Beyonce Is Shopping For Her Own Apartment, Says The New York Post

The New York Post is still adamant that Beyoncé and Jay Z’s marriage is doomed. The New York City rag’s latest claim is that Bey was spotted shopping for her own apartment on the lee low.

Reports the New York Post:

The booty-ful belter looked at a $21.5 million Chelsea penthouse early last month — weeks after a videotaped elevator smackdown involving Bey’s sister, Solange Knowles, and Jay, and amid growing rumors of an impending breakup, said sources close to the superstar couple. “She was very quiet, as if she was looking on the sly,” a source said. Fueling the notion that Beyoncé is not shopping for both of them is the fact that Jay Z has always been extremely involved in their real estate deals, sources said. Yet he was nowhere to be seen during the apartment showing, they added.

Yeah, because married couples are always attached at the hip (that would be sarcasm).

However, we were taken aback when the Post noted that the couple’s Tribeca apartment clocks in at 8,309-square-foot which is bigger than most brownstones, and would surely provide the average person with alone time whenever they pleased. Just saying.

We’ll take all this way more seriously when one of these many “sources” goes on the record. Be sure to chime in below in the comments.

