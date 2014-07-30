Lil Durk ft. French Montana – “Fly High” [Video]

Lil Durk returns with some content to support his Signed To The Streets 2 mixtape, which has been circulating the Internets for roughly a month now. With fellow Coke Boy, French Montana, playing the wingman, the young rapper offers up a visual for “Fly High.”

Shot on the Southside of Chicago, Durk gives viewers another intimate look at the hood that raised him. The clip matches the duo’s bars, or as listeners will hear, a verbal reflection of events that forever changed them.

Watch Lil Durk’s video for “Fly High” below. Also, be sure to get your fix of street rap via Signed To The Streets 2 here.

Photo: YouTube