Rick Ross ft. French Montana –”What A Shame” [VIDEO]

Rick Ross delivered his second new visual in consecutive days. This time, “What A Shame” from his Mastermind LP receives a proper treatment.

What begins as a casual night for the rapper, who’s cuddled and then some up with a beautiful woman, changes when he receives a phone call. That opens of the plot for things to take a cinematic turn. Alongside his goons, Ross takes it to the streets, where he eventually makes his presence known to a few mafia bosses.

The Bawse is assisted by French Montana, who performs the song’s chorus, and receives a cameo appearance by Meek Mill.

“What A Shame” comes on the heels of a video for “Supreme” from the same project. Watch the clip below.

