Asher Roth – “Last Of The Flohicans” [VIDEO]

Fans have had roughly five months to sit with Asher Roth’s RetroHash album. But in the event that his latest batch of music has faltered in your playlists, here’s a visual for track seven, “Last Of The Flohicans.”

The treatment matches the song’s Rock-inspired, psychedelic soundscape in tone and aesthetic. Negative shots capture Roth waywardly traveling through a desert, as he waxes poetics. “This video and song represent the death of ego,” said Roth in a description of the vid. “Removing ‘I’ from the situation and living a life built around courage and love.”

Ken Koller directed the clip, which can be seen below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: YouTube