Lil Boosie – “Crazy” [VIDEO]

Now that the hoopla around Lil Boosie’s return to Hip-Hop after a lengthy prison sentence has wavered, his music has to do the talking. That said, the rapper returns with a visual for “Crazy” not long after debuting the audio.

Motion Family handled directorial duties. Boosie does a little reflecting in scenes drenched in black and white. Mind you, the clip is totally devoid of any rap video cliches.

“They say that I’m crazy/ (And sometimes) I feel like I’m crazy,” the Louisiana rapper chants on the song’s chorus. This opens up the forum for Boosie to spit the truthful talk that he’s most known for. See him speak in the treatment for “Crazy” from his upcoming album, Touchdown 2 Cause Hell, below.

Photo: YouTube